Photos: Iowa women’s basketball season celebration at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The Hawkeyes hosted a season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday.

Iowa Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz announced that Iowa would retire Caitlin Clark’s jersey.

No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during the NCAA championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, and the Hawkeyes finished runner-up for the second straight time. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins.

Iowa ended their season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and ended with a 34-5 record after defeating Colorado in the Sweet Sixteen, LSU in the Elite Eight, and UConn in the Final Four.

At the celebration, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder spoke as well as senior Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Sharon Goodman, and Molly Davis.