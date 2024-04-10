The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball season celebration at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
April 10, 2024

The Hawkeyes hosted a season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday.

Iowa Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz announced that Iowa would retire Caitlin Clark’s jersey.

No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during the NCAA championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, and the Hawkeyes finished runner-up for the second straight time. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins.

Iowa ended their season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and ended with a 34-5 record after defeating Colorado in the Sweet Sixteen, LSU in the Elite Eight, and UConn in the Final Four.

At the celebration, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder spoke as well as senior Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Sharon Goodman, and Molly Davis.

Ayrton Breckenridge
Fans pull out their phones awaiting the arrival of the Iowa women’s basketball team during an end-of-season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during an NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins. The game marks Iowa’s second straight runner-up finish for the title.

Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
