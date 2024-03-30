Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan

The University of Iowa softball team faced off against Michigan State in game one of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 4-0.

Iowa Pitcher Jalen Adams threw the program’s 19th no-hitter, the team’s first in nearly three years.

Michigan pitcher Liv Grey struck out four Iowa players in the first four innings but was later relieved by Madison Taylor for the rest of the game.

Neither team scored until the fifth inning, Iowa breaking the streak by scoring three runs.

Friday’s game was the first of three games between Iowa and Michigan State over the weekend. Iowa and Michigan are scheduled to face off again on Saturday.