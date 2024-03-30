The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan

Byline photo of Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
March 30, 2024

The University of Iowa softball team faced off against Michigan State in game one of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 4-0. 

Iowa Pitcher Jalen Adams threw the program’s 19th no-hitter, the team’s first in nearly three years.

Michigan pitcher Liv Grey struck out four Iowa players in the first four innings but was later relieved by Madison Taylor for the rest of the game. 

Neither team scored until the fifth inning, Iowa breaking the streak by scoring three runs. 

Friday’s game was the first of three games between Iowa and Michigan State over the weekend. Iowa and Michigan are scheduled to face off again on Saturday. 

2024_03_29_IowaVMichiganSoftball_SO0031
Gallery20 Photos
Shaely Odean
The Hawkeyes decorated their hair with green ribbons and bandanas for mental health awareness during a softball game between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 4-0.

Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
