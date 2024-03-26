The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 8 West Virginia

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
March 26, 2024

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 8 West Virginia, 64-54, in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the Second Round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Iowa scored seven points off turnovers and 24 in the paint while outscoring West Virginia in the first and third quarters. Guard Caitlin Clark led the team with 32 points breaking the NCAA single-season scoring record previously held by Washington’s Kelsey Plum with 1,113 points. Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke scored 12 points and completed four blocks for the Hawkeyes.

West Virginia scored 19 points off turnovers and 24 in the paint outscoring Iowa in the second quarter and tying them in the fourth. Guard Ja’Naiya Quinerly led the team with 15 points followed by guards Kyah Watson with 13 and Jayla Hemingway with 10. Forward Kylee Blacksten led the team in blocks with two.

Iowa will face No. 5 Colorado on Saturday at MVP Arena after the Buffaloes defeated No. 4 Kansas State, 63-50.

Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark waits to be introduced during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.

Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
