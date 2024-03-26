Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 8 West Virginia

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 8 West Virginia, 64-54, in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the Second Round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Iowa scored seven points off turnovers and 24 in the paint while outscoring West Virginia in the first and third quarters. Guard Caitlin Clark led the team with 32 points breaking the NCAA single-season scoring record previously held by Washington’s Kelsey Plum with 1,113 points. Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke scored 12 points and completed four blocks for the Hawkeyes.

West Virginia scored 19 points off turnovers and 24 in the paint outscoring Iowa in the second quarter and tying them in the fourth. Guard Ja’Naiya Quinerly led the team with 15 points followed by guards Kyah Watson with 13 and Jayla Hemingway with 10. Forward Kylee Blacksten led the team in blocks with two.

Iowa will face No. 5 Colorado on Saturday at MVP Arena after the Buffaloes defeated No. 4 Kansas State, 63-50.