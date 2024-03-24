The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Johnson County activists to hold events leading up to Transgender Day of Visibility
Meet Spencer Davis, the DJ at this year's NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes head to Salt Lake City for second-round NIT matchup against Utah
Penn State wrestling makes history at NCAA Championships, breaks Iowa's team point record
Iowa men's wrestling leaves NCAA Championships empty-handed
Advertisement

Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round press conferences

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
March 24, 2024

The NCAA Tournament held press conferences and open locker room interviews ahead of a Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday.

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 16 Holy Cross, and 91-65, No. 8 West Virginia defeated No. 9 Princeton, 63-53, on Saturday to advance to the Second Round.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark pointed to West Virginia’s ability to force turnovers as an area that leads their team to success.

“They’re one of those teams that really feeds off of turnovers. One turnover can turn into five for a team,” Clark said.

Iowa guard Kate Martin reflected on the Monday game being her last game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I feel really grateful to have extended my time into six years and I’ve gotten to play a lot of games out here on this court, and I feel really grateful for that,” Martin said.

The Hawkeyes and the Mountaineers face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT.

2024_03_24_iowawbbwestvirginiapressconfrence_AB_0023
Gallery12 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
West Virginia guard Kyah Watson answers questions from a reporter during a day of press conferences ahead of an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Mountaineers face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT.

More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes in for a layup during an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Crusaders, 91-65.
Photos: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: No. 1 Iowa defeats No. 16 Holy Cross in first round
Iowa guard Kate Martin answers questions for the media during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday, March 22, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Crusaders face off Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Round press conferences & open practices
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.
State Farm launches Caitlin Clark commercial to debut on CBS
More in Multimedia
Northwestern’s Kiley Rabjohns hits the ball during a tennis match between No. 75 Iowa and No. 35 Northwestern at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 1-4.
Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Northwestern
Penn State 174-pound Carter Starocci prepares to wrestle Ohio State Rocco Welsh during the final session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Starocci defeated Welsh by decision, 2-0, and became a four-time champion.
Photos: Session six of the NCAA Wrestling Championships
WWE professional wrestler Roman Reigns makes an appearance during The Pat McAfee Show live from the Field House at the University of Iowa on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Photos: The Pat McAfee Show live from the Field House
More in Photo
Iowa 157-pound Jared Franek walks off the mat after wrestling Nebraska Peyton Robb during the fifth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Robb won by major decision, 11-2 and placed seventh.
Photos: Session five of the NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt hits the ball during a tennis meet between Iowa and Illinois at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Friday, March 22, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 4-2.
Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Illinois
Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Wisconsin Eric Barnet during the fourth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Ayala won by decision, 3-2.
Photos: Session four of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in