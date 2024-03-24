Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round press conferences

The NCAA Tournament held press conferences and open locker room interviews ahead of a Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday.

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 16 Holy Cross, and 91-65, No. 8 West Virginia defeated No. 9 Princeton, 63-53, on Saturday to advance to the Second Round.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark pointed to West Virginia’s ability to force turnovers as an area that leads their team to success.

“They’re one of those teams that really feeds off of turnovers. One turnover can turn into five for a team,” Clark said.

Iowa guard Kate Martin reflected on the Monday game being her last game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I feel really grateful to have extended my time into six years and I’ve gotten to play a lot of games out here on this court, and I feel really grateful for that,” Martin said.

The Hawkeyes and the Mountaineers face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT.