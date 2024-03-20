The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Kansas State

Byline photo of Carly Schrum
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
March 20, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, 91-82, during the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Caver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes came out victorious despite 14 turnovers and 17 personal fouls. The Hawkeyes shot 47.8 percent from three, while the Wildcats only shot 26.7 percent from behind the arch. Both teams had multiple players in double figures in shooting. Forward Payton Sanford led the Hawkeyes with 30 points, as well as 12 rebounds. Kansas State guard Dan Day Ames had 16 points for his team.

With the loss to Iowa, Kansas State has concluded its season with a record of 19 wins and 15 losses.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will continue onto the second round of the National Invitation Tournament against Utah at an unknown date or time. 

2024_03_19_MBBvKState_CS0001
Gallery20 Photos
Carly Schrum
Iowa forward Ben Krikke shoots a fade away shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Kansas State at the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 91-82. Krikke had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa Forward Payton Sandford shoots a contested three during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Kansas State at the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes lead the Wildcats, 50-39, at halftime. Sandford had 22 points and 7 rebounds at half. (Carly Schrum/The Daily Iowan)
About the Contributor
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
