Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Kansas State

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, 91-82, during the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Caver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes came out victorious despite 14 turnovers and 17 personal fouls. The Hawkeyes shot 47.8 percent from three, while the Wildcats only shot 26.7 percent from behind the arch. Both teams had multiple players in double figures in shooting. Forward Payton Sanford led the Hawkeyes with 30 points, as well as 12 rebounds. Kansas State guard Dan Day Ames had 16 points for his team.

With the loss to Iowa, Kansas State has concluded its season with a record of 19 wins and 15 losses.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will continue onto the second round of the National Invitation Tournament against Utah at an unknown date or time.