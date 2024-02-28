The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Penn State

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
February 28, 2024

The Penn State Nittany Lions traveled to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 90-81.

With the win, Iowa moves to a record of 17-12, while Penn State’s record will fall below 0.500, moving to 14-15.

History was made by several Hawkeyes on the night. Payton Sandfort recorded the first triple-double in the program’s history, putting up stats of 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Ben Krikke and Patrick McCaffery each hit career-scoring milestones. Krikke recorded his two-thousandth career point, and McCaffery reached his one-thousandth. Penn State’s leading scorer on the night was forward Qudus Wahab, with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Iowa will move on to play away at Northwestern on Mar. 2, while Penn State will play again at Minnesota on Mar. 2.

Ethan McLaughlin
Members of the audience face the flag during the national anthem before a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 90-81.

