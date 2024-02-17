Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes came back to upset the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers in overtime 88-86 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

Iowa brings their record to 15-11 after beating Wisconsin, whose record falls to 17-9.

Iowa forward Owen Freeman led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 20 points, along with 12 rebounds. Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl and guard AJ Storr led the Badgers in scoring with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Iowa will take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, MI., on Tuesday, Feb. 20.