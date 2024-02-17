The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
From an early benching to late-game heroics, Iowa's Tony Perkins put on a show for the sold-out home crowd
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Wisconsin in overtime thriller as Tony Perkins delivers late
Iowa women's gymnastics falls to No. 13 Ohio State, posts season-best on floor
Iowa men's basketball notebook | Hawkeyes react to sold-out crowd against Wisconsin and Caitlin Clark's history
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Byline photo of Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean and Ethan McLaughlin
February 17, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes came back to upset the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers in overtime 88-86 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

Iowa brings their record to 15-11 after beating Wisconsin, whose record falls to 17-9.

Iowa forward Owen Freeman led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 20 points, along with 12 rebounds. Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl and guard AJ Storr led the Badgers in scoring with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Iowa will take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, MI., on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

2024_02_17_mensbasketballvwisccombined_SO_EM_0011
Gallery18 Photos
Shaely Odean
Players react to a call from an official during a men's basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers in overtime, 88-86.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Ioaw guard Tony Perkins goes up for a shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Arkansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Perkins had 11 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Red Wolves, 88-74.
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Wisconsin in overtime thriller as Tony Perkins delivers late
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort shoots the ball during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men's basketball notebook | Hawkeyes react to sold-out crowd against Wisconsin and Caitlin Clark's history
Minnesota guard Braden Carrington steals the ball from Iowa forward Ben Krikke during a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. Carrington had 18 points throughout the game.
Iowa men's basketball drops heartbreaker against Maryland in College Park, falling flat in the final two minutes
More in Multimedia
Swimmers compete in the 200-yard fly during the final day of the Hawkeye Invitational at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Iowa competed against Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Coe College, Nebraska, Rutgers, New Mexico State, and Colorado State.
Press Box Banter: Holding our breath with Olivia Swalley
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and head coach Lisa Bluder interact during a post-game celebration following a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 106-89.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Interactive: Caitlin Clark breaks all-time scoring record for college women’s basketball
More in Photo
A rider races along Lake Macbride on a single track trail during the seventh annual Lake Macbride Fat Tire Classic in Solon on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.
Photos: Lake MacBride Fattire Classic
Iowa forward Owen Freeman jumps for a dunk during a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. Freeman had 17 points and 14 rebounds during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Minnesota
Nebraska guard Kendall Coley celebrates with teammates following a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2024. Coley had one rebound and one steal. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 82-79.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Nebraska
About the Contributor
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in