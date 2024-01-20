Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Purdue

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Byline photo of Carly Schrum
Carly Schrum and Kathy Le
January 20, 2024

The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-70, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

The Boilermakers came into the game 16-2, coming off a win against Indiana on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes entered the game 11-6 with a three-game winning streak.

The Boilermakers had three players in double-digits: Zach Edey had 30 points, along with 18 rebounds, Lance Jones had 17 points, and Fletcher Loyer had 12 points. The Iowa Hawkeyes had three players in double digits: Tony Perkins had 24 points, Payton Sandford had 16 points, and Ben Krikke had 10 points.

Iowa will take on the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Carly Schrum
Purdue Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn shoots a floater during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Kaufman-Renn had 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
Kathy Le, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Kathy Le is a fourth-year student at The University of Iowa majoring in 3D design and Art History. This is her first year working as a photojournalist of Daily Iowan.
