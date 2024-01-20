Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Purdue

The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 84-70, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

The Boilermakers came into the game 16-2, coming off a win against Indiana on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes entered the game 11-6 with a three-game winning streak.

The Boilermakers had three players in double-digits: Zach Edey had 30 points, along with 18 rebounds, Lance Jones had 17 points, and Fletcher Loyer had 12 points. The Iowa Hawkeyes had three players in double digits: Tony Perkins had 24 points, Payton Sandford had 16 points, and Ben Krikke had 10 points.

Iowa will take on the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.