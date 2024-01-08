Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark to launch cereal at Hy-Vee

Caitlin Clark’s face will soon be on the same shelf as Cap’n Crunch, Cheerios, and Lucky Charms.

Caitlin’s Crunch Time, a sugar frosted flakes cereal, will be on select Hy-Vee shelves on Jan. 11, and all proceeds will benefit the Caitlin Clark Foundation. Clark has partnered with Hy-Vee since Oct. 27, 2021.

Those who purchase the cereal will have a chance to win an autographed Caitlin Clark basketball, as winning cards will be placed in select boxes.

Crunch Time 🔥🚨 Catch me on select @HyVee shelves on January 11th.

All proceeds will benefit the Caitlin Clark Foundation 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/jGJ060d5oP — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) January 8, 2024

The Caitlin Clark Foundation’s mission is to “uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport.”

The foundation’s partnered with several organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa and the Coralville Community Food Pantry. According to its website, Clark’s team raised $13,000 worth of sports equipment for the Boys and Girls Club and over $77,000 for the Coralville Community Food Pantry in 2023.

Earlier this month, the star point guard inked an NIL deal with Gatorade, becoming just the second collegiate basketball player to do so. As part of the deal, Gatorade donated $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.