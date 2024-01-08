The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: Iowa City students walk out for gun reform
Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark to launch cereal at Hy-Vee
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meet and Greet in Grimes
All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson to return to Iowa next season
Ramaswamy, DeSantis stop in Cedar Rapids amid pre-caucus barnstorm
Advertisement

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark to launch cereal at Hy-Vee

Caitlin’s Crunch Time, a sugar frosted flakes cereal, will be on select Hy-Vee shelves on Jan. 11, with all its proceeds benefiting the Caitlin Clark Foundation.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 8, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+dribbles+the+ball+up+the+court+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+in+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+2%2C+2023.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Caitlin Clark’s face will soon be on the same shelf as Cap’n Crunch, Cheerios, and Lucky Charms.

Caitlin’s Crunch Time, a sugar frosted flakes cereal, will be on select Hy-Vee shelves on Jan. 11, and all proceeds will benefit the Caitlin Clark Foundation. Clark has partnered with Hy-Vee since Oct. 27, 2021.

Those who purchase the cereal will have a chance to win an autographed Caitlin Clark basketball, as winning cards will be placed in select boxes.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation’s mission is to “uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport.”

The foundation’s partnered with several organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa and the Coralville Community Food Pantry. According to its website, Clark’s team raised $13,000 worth of sports equipment for the Boys and Girls Club and over $77,000 for the Coralville Community Food Pantry in 2023.

Earlier this month, the star point guard inked an NIL deal with Gatorade, becoming just the second collegiate basketball player to do so. As part of the deal, Gatorade donated $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson points while ridding a merry-go-round during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson to return to Iowa next season
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro runs to the end zone after catching an interception for a pick-six during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Castro intercepted the ball once for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Rutgers behind Clark’s 14th-career triple-double
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a three-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball squeezes by powerful Michigan State team with buzzer-beater from Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball during a women’s basketball game between No.4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers, 98-69. Clark completed 17 rebounds.
Iowa women's basketball enters 2024 on 10-game win streak with win over Minnesota
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball extends to 12-1 with 98-69 win over Loyola-Chicago, triple-double from Caitlin Clark
More in Featured
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
The Daily Iowan's 2024 Caucus Guide
Supporters watch Republican Presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enter during a campaign event for Republican Presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Tommy’s Restaurant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. DeSantis emphasized his winning record in Florida and how that will carry over to the presidential race to a crowd of over a hundred supporters and restaurant-goers.
Ramaswamy, DeSantis stop in Cedar Rapids amid pre-caucus barnstorm
Former President Donald Trump signs autographs during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. In the December 2023 Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump leads with 51 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in second with 19 percent, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in third with 16 percent.
Photos: Former President Donald Trump's Commit to Caucus Rally in Newton
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in