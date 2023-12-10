Photos: Men’s basketball vs. Michigan

The University of Michigan Wolverines defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 90-80, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Both teams entered the match with similar standings, with the Wolverines sitting at 4-5 and Iowa 5-4.

Ben Krikke led the team with 24 points scored throughout the game, while Michigan’s Tarris Reed Jr. led with 19 points.

Oliver Nkamhoua led Michigan in rebounds with ten, and Ben Krikke led Iowa with 8.

Iowa will take the court again on Saturday, Dec. 16, to play Florida A&M in the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase in Des Moines.