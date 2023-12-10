The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Men’s basketball vs. Michigan

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
December 10, 2023

The University of Michigan Wolverines defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 90-80, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Both teams entered the match with similar standings, with the Wolverines sitting at 4-5 and Iowa 5-4.

Ben Krikke led the team with 24 points scored throughout the game, while Michigan’s Tarris Reed Jr. led with 19 points.

Oliver Nkamhoua led Michigan in rebounds with ten, and Ben Krikke led Iowa with 8.

Iowa will take the court again on Saturday, Dec. 16, to play Florida A&M in the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase in Des Moines.

2023_12_09_IowaVMichigan_0003
Gallery19 Photos
Isabella Tisdale
A fan cheers during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Michigan. The Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes, 90-80.

About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
