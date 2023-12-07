The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Iowa State

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
December 7, 2023

The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes, 90-65, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Thursday.

Iowa State led the entire game, scoring 47 in the first period and 43 in the second, compared to Iowa’s 29 and 36. Cyclones forward Tre King led in total points with 17.

Iowa averaged 38% for field goals and 30% for three-pointers, while Iowa State averaged 53% and 47%.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey led his team in rebounds with seven total.

Iowa will look to improve their record of 5-4 when they take on Michigan in the Big Ten opener this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Gallery15 Photos
Cody Blissett
An Iowa State bench is seen during a basketball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes, 90-65.

