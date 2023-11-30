Photos: Men’s Basketball vs. North Florida

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the North Florida Osprey’s, 103-78, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday.

Both teams entered the match with similar standings, with the Ospreys sitting at 4-3 and Iowa 4-2.

Tony Perkins and Ben Krikke led the team with 21 points scored throughout the game. While North Florida’s Chaz Lanier led with 16 points with teammate Ametri Moss closely behind, scoring 13. The Hawkeyes had a close first half, but came back in the second half to clutch the win.