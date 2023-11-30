The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Men’s Basketball vs. North Florida

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
November 30, 2023

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the North Florida Osprey’s, 103-78, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday.

Both teams entered the match with similar standings, with the Ospreys sitting at 4-3 and Iowa 4-2.

Tony Perkins and Ben Krikke led the team with 21 points scored throughout the game. While North Florida’s Chaz Lanier led with 16 points with teammate Ametri Moss closely behind, scoring 13. The Hawkeyes had a close first half, but came back in the second half to clutch the win.

Iowa will take the court again on Dec. 4 to play No. 1 Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., at 6 P.M.

Isabella Tisdale
Children dance during halftime at a men’s basketball game between Iowa and North Florida at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ospreys, 103-78.

About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
