Photos: Iowa Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas State

Iowa defeated Arkansas State, 88-74, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa forward Ben Krikke led the team, attaining nine rebounds and scoring 25 points. Iowa Guard David Bowen following not far behind with 17. Arkansas State guard F__ Hicks led his team in offense with 21 points.

Iowa averaged 46.6% accuracy for its field goals and only 16.7 for its three-pointers, while Arkansas State averaged 41% across the board.

Iowa’s record is now 3-1, while Arkansas State is 1-3 during the regular season.

Iowa will face the Oklahoma Sooners on the road in San Diego next Thursday, Nov. 23.