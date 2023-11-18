The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
GOP presidential hopefuls get personal, talk abortion policy at Christian event
Iowa men's basketball scrapes by Arkansas State, 88-74, in game decided by defensive play
Students walk out in support of Palestine, issue second open letter to UI
Mazahir Salih sworn into Iowa City City Council seat early due to state law stipulations
Iowa women’s soccer knocked out of NCAA Tournament after falling to Georgia, ending historic postseason
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas State

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
November 18, 2023

Iowa defeated Arkansas State, 88-74, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa forward Ben Krikke led the team, attaining nine rebounds and scoring 25 points. Iowa Guard David Bowen following not far behind with 17. Arkansas State guard F__ Hicks led his team in offense with 21 points.

Iowa averaged 46.6% accuracy for its field goals and only 16.7 for its three-pointers, while Arkansas State averaged 41% across the board.

Iowa’s record is now 3-1, while Arkansas State is 1-3 during the regular season.

Iowa will face the Oklahoma Sooners on the road in San Diego next Thursday, Nov. 23.

2023_11_17_ArkansasSTBasketball_CB0001
Gallery26 Photos
Cody Blissett
Iowa forward Owen Freeman goes up for a shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Arkansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Freeman had 7 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Red Wolves, 88-74.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Ioaw guard Tony Perkins dribbles the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Arkansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Iowa leads, 49-39, after the first half.
Iowa men's basketball scrapes by Arkansas State, 88-74, in game decided by defensive play
Iowa forward Ben Krikke shoots the ball during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Hawks, 110-68.
Iowa men’s basketball Notebook | Hawkeyes reflect on players’ roles and skillsets heading into game against Arkansas State
Iowa forward Ben Krikke shoots the ball during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Hawks, 110-68.
Iowa men’s basketball falls to No. 8 Creighton, 92-84, after slow start to second half
More in Multimedia
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis answers a question during the 2023 Thanksgiving Family Forum hosted by The FAMiLY Leader, an organization dedicated to advancing the role of religious values in government, at the Marriott hotel in downtown Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The event was moderated by Bob Vander Plaats, the president of The FAMiLY Leader. The event began at 3:30 p.m. with a round table discussion, and was followed by meet-and-greet events with each of the candidates, which included Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.
Photos: Thanksgiving FAMiLY Forum
Iowa Midfielder Josie Durr works to control the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota on March 14, 2021 at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 1-0.
Press Box Banter: The postseason run with Josie Durr
Kansas State guard Rebekah Dallinger walks off the court after winning a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Kansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 65-58.
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Kansas State
More in Photo
Iowa Board of Regents member Robert Cramer makes a phone call during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Photos: Iowa Board of Regents Nov. 15 meeting
Conservative activist Yeonmi Park speaks at the Iowa Memorial Union’s Main Lounge in an event sponsored by Young Americans for Freedom on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023. Yeonmi Park described defecting from North Korea and her experiences with communism.
Photos: Yeonmi Park visits the University of Iowa
Aaron Ohlsen looks up from his GPS tracker during pheasant hunting season at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in Oxford, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Ohlsen points to consecutive mild springs and winters as the reason for the rise in pheasants this year.
Photos: Small game, big numbers
About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in