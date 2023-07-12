The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Hancher releases breakdown of new season performances

The University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium revealed its 2023-24 season lineup, featuring performances from names like Brittany Howard, Herbie Hancock, and Rhiannon Giddens.
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
July 12, 2023
Hancher+Auditorium+is+seen+on+Sunday%2C+July+10%2C+2022.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Hancher Auditorium is seen on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Following the announcement of the Infinite Dream festival set to take place this fall, as well as the earlier report of a new Broadway subscription series, the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium has released details on what to expect for its 2023-24 season.

The new season will begin on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. with a free concert on the Hancher Green, headlined by the lead singer of the Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard, and with performances from singer-songwriters Elizabeth Moen and Dawn Richard

Singer and guitarist Jason Isbell will perform alongside The 400-Unit on September 8, followed by legendary jazz pianist Herbie Hancock on Sept. 9 and eclectic folk musician Rhiannon Giddens on Sept. 13. 

Hancher will present artists both on and off the UI campus, and in spaces within its own facility. 

“The goal is to present artists in spaces that serve them — and the audience — well,” said Rob Cline, Communications Director for the Office of Performing Arts and Engagement, in the press release. 

The artists presented include the Elias String Quartet, musician Josiah Wise — better known by his stage name serpentwithfeet — and tap dancer Ayodele Casel. These artists will perform at Hancher’s Stauss Hall, The Englert Theatre, and Hancher’s Hadley Stage respectively. 

RELATED: The Englert unveils first concert series in nearly a decade

One of the of the season highlights will be a performance of the Cincinnati Opera’s “Fierce,” produced by the UI School of Music in tandem with Hancher and the Performing Arts Production Unit, and composed by William Menefield, an assistant professor of jazz studies at the UI. 

Hancher will collaborate with two festivals, the Mic Check Poetry Fest and the Feed Me Weird Things’ FEaST, as well as with the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Hancher, in celebration of its centennial season, will deliver a performance from the Department of Dance students in collaboration with the Martha Graham Dance Company. Collaborators will participate in educational engagements with the UI and broader Iowa City communities.

Tickets, as well as additional details, are available on Hancher’s website. Physical tickets can be purchased at the Hancher Box Office. 

