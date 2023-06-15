Hancher+announces+two-week+music+festival+to+take+place+this+fall

The University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium has partnered with the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop, the University of Iowa Stanley Museum, and the Iowa City Public Library among many others to bring us the “Infinite Dream Festival”, a two-week festival that celebrates music and culture, this fall. The announcement was made by the Office of Performing Arts and Engagement Wednesday morning and provides exciting new insight into the event’s lineup and important dates.

The festival will officially begin on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, and conclude on Saturday, Oct 21. Through a variety of performances, workshops, and conversations, the festival seeks to explore the American story; but what does that mean?

The overarching theme of the American story, a ‘story’ delivered in the form of a two-week festival, doesn’t just tell one American story—it seeks to tell as many as it can. Hancher executive director André Perry says, “The festival’s theme serves as a reference point for the performances and conversations—a loose frame for artists and patrons to consider as they share and experience transformative work.”

The lineup will include orchestral, jazz, and alternative music performances from a diverse group of artists and groups—The Sphinx Virtuosi, Love in Exile, and Kurt Vile to name a few—and conversations with John Irving, a University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate, and Lan Samantha Chang, an author and Writers’ Workshop alum. These events are not restricted to just Hancher Auditorium, either: events will be held at venues around Iowa City such as The Englert Theater and Gabe’s, among others.

The centerpiece performance installation by interactive-electronics artist Andrew Schneider, “N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars)”, will take place at Hancher during the last days of the festival, from Oct. 18-21.

Festival passes go on sale today for Hancher donors and will open to the general public on Monday, June 19, but individual tickets for donors and the general public will be available for purchase on July 17 and July 31 respectively. Festival passes will cost $85 for adults and $35 for minors and UI students.

However, there are many free events and performances included in this festival that are open to the public, and more information regarding these events will be released in the fall.