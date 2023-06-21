The Englert unveils first concert series in nearly a decade

The Englert Theatre launches Track Zero, a concert series showcasing up-and-coming alternative music artists set to debut this September.

The Englert Theatre is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The Englert Theatre announced its first new concert series since 2014, Track Zero, in September. The series will introduce audiences to the next generation of alternative-music talent.

Track Zero will spotlight up-and-coming independent artists from various genres such as indie, pop, folk, R&B, and alternative. Shows are slated for year-round performances at downtown Iowa City venues including The James Theater, Gabe’s, and The Englert Theatre.

The debut Track Zero performance on Sept. 20 features Emily Wells, a versatile chamber pop artist, and is set to play at The James Theater.

The Englert has previously held shows with big-name artists, especially during its annual Mission Creek festival, such as Indigo De Souza, Lucy Dacus, and Snail Mail to name a few, but Senior Programming Manager Brian Johannesen noticed that their programs often excluded lesser-known artists.

“Track Zero gives us the opportunity to specifically highlight those young, exciting artists, and home for those who seek to find their next favorite band,” Johannesen said in the press release Wednesday.

Additional confirmed performers include singer Kate Bollinger, indie-pop duo Tennis, and R&B artist Madison McFerrin in October, with alternative artist Sen Morimoto and synth-pop artist Zora in November.

Tickets are available at The Englert’s website, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.