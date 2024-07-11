The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Performing Arts at Iowa announces programming for upcoming academic year

Departments around campus announced a lineup full of unique music performances, classic plays, and more. 
Byline photo of Charlie Hickman
Byline photo of Riley Dunn
Charlie Hickman and Riley Dunn
July 11, 2024
Hancher+Auditorium+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+July+10%2C+2024.+Hancher+will+put+on+a+variety+of+shows+for+the+2024-2025+season+including+%E2%80%9CHadestown%E2%80%9D.
Isabella Tisdale
Hancher Auditorium is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Hancher will put on a variety of shows for the 2024-2025 season including “Hadestown”.

Performing Arts at Iowa is heading into a busy season of musicals, lectures, concerts, recitals, and more.

Every branch of Performing Arts at Iowa — Hancher Auditorium, School of Music, Department of Dance, and Department of Theatre Arts — hosts a myriad of exciting exhibitions for audiences to witness in this 2024-25 schedule.

“In my role at Hancher, I’m thinking about what we should bring to enliven the campus and the community to further cement our position as a place where exceptional artists can come to do great work,” Programming and Engagement Director of Hancher Auditorium Aaron Greenwald said.

Greenwald invites Iowa City students and residents to come out and support Hancher by attending as many of its free events as possible.

One such event is a musical residency from conductor, author, and percussionist Steven Schick. 

Schick is doing a musical piece that is going to take place in City Park, free to the public,” Greenwald said. “The piece is performed by 99 percussionists spread out over almost all of City Park. There’s no wrong place to hear the music from.” 

Among the other highlights of Hancher’s season is a lecture from former acting solicitor general of the U.S. and Georgetown law professor Neal Katyal. His lecture on Sept. 10 is a part of the University of Iowa’s Fall 2024 Levitt Lecture series. 

Greenwald also cites the 2024 Infinite Dream Festival as vital to Hancher’s latest lineup. Running from Sept. 24-28, the festival will explore what it means to be American. 

“The festival allows the community to participate in a conversation with world-class artists. It surrounds an ever-present question in our country,” Greenwald said. 

Hancher’s previously announced Broadway series fills out the rest of the auditorium’s calendar along with concerts and orchestras. Programming extends beyond the main auditorium, though. Club Hancher sets a roster of comedians and poets, promising a more intimate performance in the smaller space. 

The Department of Dance’s season starts with a dance gala titled “Agile,” featuring several performances throughout October followed by a collaboration with the International Writing Program and several thesis, graduate, and undergraduate performances. 

The School of Music takes the stage at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in November and April for concerts featuring music from Mozart and more. 

Finally, the Department of Theatre Arts brings a “Marie Antoinette” production to the David Thayer Theatre starting Oct. 11, multiple plays within the Iowa Director’s Festival throughout February, and more. 

“One of the really great things about the Iowa City community is that Hancher is a big part of a lot of people’s lives,” Greenwald said, “I’m beyond grateful to be working in a place where the performing arts are important.”

About the Contributors
Charlie Hickman
Charlie Hickman, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Charlie Hickman is a sophomore at the University of Iowa. He is majoring in English on the Pre-Law track with minors in Political Science and Cinema.
Riley Dunn
Riley Dunn, Arts Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Riley Dunn is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in English and Creative Writing and Journalism and Mass Communications. Prior to her time at the DI, Riley interned for Swimming World Magazine.
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
