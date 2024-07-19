The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Review | City Circle’s ‘Catch Me if You Can’ musical is a delightful adaptation of a classic film

Coralville’s City Circle community theatre company has delivered another crowd-pleasing summer musical with “Catch Me if You Can”
Charlie Hickman, Arts Reporter
July 19, 2024
Contributed by Coralville Arts

City Circle’s “Catch Me if You Can” production is a worthy adaptation of the blockbuster Steven Spielberg film and Broadway musical. The musical delivers a colorful spectacle and clever story perfect for an end-of-summer show.

Coralville’s local community theatre company has been delivering shows professionally for years, establishing a tradition of blockbuster musicals to end the summer season. Opening on Jul. 19 and running through Jul. 28, “Catch Me if You Can” captures everything you want from a feel-good crowdpleaser. 

What is immediately striking from the moment the curtain rises is the whimsical set design that decorates the stage of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Sporting iconography from Spielberg’s 2002 classic film, the angular art-deco lines and arrows establish the poppy mood of the production immediately. 

The performances within that set are even more impressive. While being a community theatre show put together and performed by local artists, I was blown away by both the physical and vocal performances of “Catch Me if You Can”. 

Leading the cast is Owen Abel as Frank Abagnale Jr. who puts in a delightfully nervous performance as the character most famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio. As Frank Jr.’s conman lifestyle continues to cause strife in his relationships, Abel dials up the tension in a believable way which was a blast to watch. 

Similarly, Farris Abou-Hanna as Carl Hanratty, the FBI agent tracking Frank Jr.’s criminal activity, delivers a strong and always funny performance in a role that could’ve easily felt like a simple antagonist. Together, Abou-Hanna and Abel have witty chemistry that makes every scene between Frank Jr. and his pursuer wildly fun to watch. 

Every member of the ensemble is on par with these lead performances though, especially when it comes to vocals. I ended up losing count of how many times I was shocked by an impressive solo during a song by the time the curtains closed. Tatum Calderwood as Brenda Strong, in particular, delivers an incredible solo song that commands the entire stage and leads perfectly into the story’s finale.

“Catch Me if You Can” is a story equally but the thrill of chasing what you want and the real emotional familial turmoil at the center of that chase. The entire cast delivered the perfect balance in tone throughout the show and there was rarely a dull moment. 

With such a large ensemble, there is always something the look at on the stage. Whether it be one of Hanratty’s colleague FBI agents reading a piece of evidence upside down, a bartender pouring drinks, or Frank Jr.’s hilarious facial expressions as his life on the run spins out of control. The details of the show manage to stand out. 

Perhaps the best use of the ensemble is in the multiple massive musical numbers in which the entire cast fills the stage. These moments are the peak of the spectacle of the musical and thanks to a great orchestral accompaniment, are incredibly memorable. Many of the songs throughout the show are sure to get stuck in your head. 

One of the more clever choices in the show is the use of audience interaction. The events of the musical are framed as a show, as Frank Jr. recounts everything we see to an audience. As the climax of the show approaches, the lines between show and reality blend in clever ways that utilize the tight-knit space of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts well. 

Whether or not you’re familiar with the story of Frank Abagnale Jr., City Circle’s “Catch Me if You Can” is a must-see for anyone who enjoys theater. The production has all the necessary ingredients for a summer crowdpleaser, delivering professional-level vocal performances that completely knock it out of the park. I highly recommend catching it… if you can.

Charlie Hickman
Charlie Hickman, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Charlie Hickman is a sophomore at the University of Iowa. He is majoring in English on the Pre-Law track with minors in Political Science and Cinema.
