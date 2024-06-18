The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI students work to bring 988 decals to UIPD vehicles
Iowa second-year javelin thrower Mike Stein preparing for Olympic Trials
Opinion | Women’s basketball fans will watch Team USA in Paris, but Clark’s absence still hurts
Former Hawkeye guard Kate Martin trades 'regular Joe Schmoe' for Las Vegas Aces
Pro-Palestinian protestors call on Board of Regents to divest from Israel
Advertisement

Should Disney keep making sequels?

The release of “Inside Out 2” initiates conversation around Hollywood’s reluctance to invest in original ideas. Daily Iowan art reporters question Disney’s sequel-making habit.
Byline photo of Riley Dunn
Byline photo of Charlie Hickman
Riley Dunn and Charlie Hickman
June 18, 2024
Should+Disney+keep+making+sequels%3F
Photographer: Mark Willard

No

When the Walt Disney Company first rose to prominence over 100 years ago, it gained an audience by pushing boundaries and creating engaging stories that captured the hearts and minds of many of those who watched.

Early Disney was creative, risky, and bold.

Modern Disney, however, seems content to sit back and let its previous brilliant work do all the talking. Each year, Disney fans are met with a handful of new sequels, prequels, and live-action remakes that fail to dazzle audiences and instead leave them disappointed and unsatisfied.

In 2024 alone, Disney has already released “Inside Out 2” and plans to unveil “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King” before the end of the year. Now, as someone who greatly enjoyed the first “Inside Out” and “Moana” as well as the original “Lion King” these are films that should get me excited.

Instead, I am left wondering if I will get more half-baked sequels that bank entirely off people’s nostalgia for the originals.

“Frozen 2,” for example, is a convoluted and rushed attempt to recapture the magic of the original movie. It attempts to fit a complicated storyline and several new characters into only an hour and 43 minutes of run time. And does so poorly.

At the end of the movie, there is no heartwarming message like in the original. The first “Frozen” is about sisterhood and acceptance. Its story was so well-received because of universal themes that the movie leaned into throughout its entire runtime.

By the end of “Frozen 2,” instead of feeling satisfied, I was left wondering what the point of it was, except — of course — to make cheap and easy money.

Now, I’m not saying all of Disney’s sequels are inherently going to be bad. “Tangled 7” could turn out to be a classic.

I’m simply saying that there needs to be new and better attempts to focus on fresh story ideas that are creative and well thought out.

In the past, Disney has proven time and time again that they are capable of creating masterpieces. When “Encanto” came out in 2021, it was an instant, original hit that grossed $256.8 million at the box office.

Its most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” was even played over radio stations for a while. To this day, I sometimes find myself humming along to the tune.

“Encanto” is recent proof that creating a completely new fairy tale can generate both money and adoration from Disney fans.

Moving forward, Disney needs to spend some time and effort developing new tales and rediscovering what made the company so magical in the first place.

Yes

Of the most successful movies of the last decade, I’d bet nine out of 10 were sequels. As someone who goes to the movie theater a lot, I feel like a majority of advertised films are sequels. They’re everywhere.

I think it’s fair to say a lot of moviegoers are sick of franchises and constant cash-ins. I remember watching 2024’s notoriously trashy “Madame Web” in a movie theater and hearing audible groans when the trailer for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” played.

I didn’t watch the fifth “Ghostbusters” film, and I’m not going to watch “Inside Out 2” or “Mufasa: The Lion King” — something I couldn’t believe was real and releasing later this year — because I have zero interest and think they feel lazy.

But the truth is that no matter how much people roll their eyes at reboots, sequels, and prequels — they make money.

Disney is the most notorious for making unnecessary sequels. I’d argue it’s been a part of its brand since the ‘90s when they released cheaply made direct-to-VHS and -DVD sequels to their theatrical hits.

After “The Lion King” was released in 1994, there was a TV series, TV movie, and two direct-to-video movies within the span of 10 years. Making sequels isn’t new for Disney.

Besides, sequels are a necessity for the studio nowadays. People are less and less inclined to see movies at the theater, where studios make the most profit off of their productions, and instead wait for the film to appear on their TVs via numerous streaming services.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” are the most profitable films in the post-pandemic era, all of which are sequels. With the convenience of staying home to watch movies and the increase in ticket prices at theaters nationwide, audiences have proven they will only show up for trusted, reliable brands.

Thus, we get “Inside Out 2,” the most recent Disney sequel, which has garnered the largest opening weekend of any movie this year.

Disney’s three big brands — Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar — have lost a lot of steam in recent years with poor box office performances and a dilution of quality, thanks to an onslaught of streaming TV, which most people, myself included, forgot about or never got around to watching.

Pixar specifically has suffered the most since its last five films vastly underperformed, resulting in 14 percent of the company being laid off last month, the first time layoffs have hit the studio in its 30 years of moviemaking.

Sequels do good business — and Hollywood is a business.

In order to keep movie theaters populated and keep studios running, sometimes cash-ins are needed. As someone who loves theaters and spends way too much money on movie tickets, I would hate to see them go away. The movie business is in a dire state right now, and if Disney sequels keep it running, then I say bring me a Ratatouille Cinematic Universe.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts
A projector runs during the premiere of The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, at the Chauncey at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world post graduation during a global pandemic.
There is a movie for everyone this summer
Iowa senior Cat Dooley poses for a portrait at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday, April 22, 2024.
UI student and SCOPE general manager bridges arts community to campus
Preksha Kedilaya poses for a portrait in the Voxman Music Building on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
UI senior performs and connects to her culture through a capella group
More in Theater
Pictured (L-R): Natalie Shaw (Cady Heron), Kristen Amanda Smith (Gretchen Wieners), Maya Petropoulos (Regina George), and Maryrose Brendel (Karen Smith). Photo by Jenny Anderson, 2023.
Hancher announces 2024-25 Broadway series 
Actors rehearse for Anti-Hero: Revenge of the Swifties in the David Thayer Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The play was written by Derick Edgren Otero and directed by Meredith G. Healy. The production is part of the New Play Festival held by the University of Iowa Department of Theatre Arts.
Graduate play about Taylor Swift fandom kicks off IC New Play Festival
©Aimee Sposito Martini
Hancher presents creative, collaborative modern opera with ‘Fierce’
About the Contributors
Riley Dunn
Riley Dunn, Arts Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Riley Dunn is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in English and Creative Writing and Journalism and Mass Communications. Prior to her time at the DI, Riley interned for Swimming World Magazine.
Charlie Hickman
Charlie Hickman, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Charlie Hickman is a sophomore at the University of Iowa. He is majoring in English on the Pre-Law track with minors in Political Science and Cinema.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in