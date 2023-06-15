Iowa City Police make arrest after May 6 stabbing on South Gilbert Street

In a press release Thursday, the Iowa City Police Department announced that it had arrested In a press release on Thursday, the Iowa City Police Department announced that it arrested Iowa City man Christopher Torres in connection to the stabbing, and charged him with willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury causing bodily injury.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

The Iowa City Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that occurred on May 6 on South Gilbert Street.

In a press release on Thursday, the police announced that Iowa City man Christopher Torres, 17, had been arrested and charged with willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury causing bodily injury.

This is the fourth arrest the police have made as it investigates the stabbing, which occurred after a fight broke out on South Gilbert Street. A press release from May 12 writes that the police had arrested:

Antonio Montelongo, 20, of West Liberty, charged with participating in a riot.

Victor Torres Molina, 28, of Iowa City, charged with participating in a riot and assault while participating in a felony.

Lake Newton, 21, of West Liberty, charged with willful injury – causing serious injury and participating in a riot.

According to a press release from May 6, the police initially responded to reports of a “large fight” around 2 a.m. near the 300 Block of S. Gilbert Street.

“Upon police arrival, multiple subjects fled the scene,” the release writes. “Police were able to locate three adult men who had suffered stab wounds. All three were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of their injuries and are expected to recover.”

The release also states that an initial investigation by the police found that the fight occurred between individuals who knew each other and that there was no threat to the public.

A Hawk Alert was sent around the time of the stabbing, alerting the University of Iowa of the incident and telling them to avoid the area.

Around the same time, Daily Iowan reporters near the scene of the crime saw multiple fire trucks at the corner of Court Street and S. Gilbert Street responding to the stabbing, along with groups of people on nearby sidewalks. The emergency vehicles left around 2:30 a.m.