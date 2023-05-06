Police+investigating+after+stabbing+occurs+on+Gilbert+Street

A Hawk Alert was sent out to the University of Iowa community early Saturday morning after a stabbing occurred in the area of S. Gilbert Street and Burlington Street.

According to the alert, which was issued at 2:08 a.m., UI community members were encouraged to avoid the area after a stabbing took place. At 2:21 a.m., police were at the scene of the crime investigating and community members should continue to avoid the area and be aware of their environment.

Around 2:15 a.m., Daily Iowan reporters near the scene of the crime saw multiple fire trucks at the corner of Court Street and S. Gilbert Street responding to the stabbing, along with groups of people on nearby sidewalks. The emergency vehicles left around 2:30 a.m.

An update from the university at 2:47 a.m. stated there are multiple victims confirmed.

“Police are searching for a suspect,” the update stated. “Continue to be aware of your surroundings and avoid the area. If you have any information about this incident, please report it to ICPD: 319-356-6800.”

The latest Hawk Alert, which was sent out at 3:36 a.m., states that the Iowa City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, which they have deemed as appearing to be isolated.

“Resume normal activity but remain vigilant,” the update states.

There is no information available at this time regarding fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.