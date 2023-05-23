UI announces new vice president of medical affairs and dean of Carver College of Medicine

The UI announced Tuesday it had selected Denise Jamieson to take over as medical affairs and dean of Carver College, pending approval from the state Board of Regents.

The University of Iowa announced Tuesday, May 23 that it selected Denise Jamieson to be the next vice president of medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine at the UI.

It ends the search to replace the current vice president of medical affairs and dean of Carver College of Medicine Brooks Jackson, who announced in February 2022 that he would become a faculty member to pursue research after his successor was named. Jackson served in the role for six years.

Jamieson is the James Robert McCord Professor and chair for the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine in Georgia. She is also the chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare and practices obstetrics and gynecology at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

She previously visited the campus in early May when the UI hosted her and another candidate for the position.

A press release from the UI on Tuesday quotes Jamieson, stating she was thrilled and honored to have been selected for the position.

“The outstanding reputation of the University of Iowa combined with the available UI Health Care resources and reach—including the vital role that UI Health Care plays in shaping health across the state—make this leadership position unique and allow for broad and far-reaching medical and public health impact,” Jamieson said in the release.

The release also provided further details on Jamieson’s background. This includes her research, which focuses on emerging infectious diseases in pregnancy and incorporates a population health perspective.

In relation to this research, the release writes, Jamieson has led projects that addressed health disparities and the social determinants of health in the context of maternal morbidity and other adverse pregnancy outcomes.

The press release also quotes UI President Barbara Wilson, who highlighted Jamieson’s background.

“Dr. Jamieson’s rich and diverse background of experiences will allow her to lead UI Health Care as we partner with Iowa communities to expand access to health care,” Wilson said in the release. “I was particularly impressed with Dr. Jamieson’s ability to bring people together and create a culture that supports the success of everyone in the organization.”

Also quoted in the release is UI executive vice president and provost Kevin Kregel, who called Jamieson a collaborative leader with experience as a physician, communicator, and problem solver.

“These traits will be of utmost importance as Dr. Jamieson leads our Carver College of Medicine and academic health care system,” Kregel said. “She has an impressive record of research and extensive clinical expertise that will benefit the University of Iowa and the entire state of Iowa.”

Jamieson received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a Doctor of Medicine from the Duke University School of Medicine, and a Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her postgraduate education at the University of California at San Francisco, as well as working at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an officer in its Division of Reproductive Health.

Prior to her work at Emory University, Jamieson worked for the CDC from 1997 to 2017, serving in different leadership positions. This includes leading the CDC’s emergency response to the Zika virus, in which she served as an incident manager.

Upon retiring from the U.S. Public Health Service in 2017, she was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, which is the highest award granted to an officer in the Commissioned Corps, the release writes.

According to the release, Jamieson’s appointment is pending final approval from the state Board of Regents. She would start her tenure on August 1 if approved.