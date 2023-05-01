First candidate for vice president for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean

The first candidate is Denise Jamieson, who met with faculty, staff, and students during an UI campus visit Monday.

The University of Iowa hosted Denise Jamieson as the first candidate for the vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean for a campus visit Monday.

The committee relaunched its search in January following its pause in October 2022. Brooks Jackson, current vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine, announced in February that he would become a faculty member to pursue research following the selection of his predecessor.

Jamieson is the James Robert McCord professor and chair for the Department of Gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine in Georgia. She is also the chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare. Jamieson also practices obstetrics and gynecology at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Jamieson’s work includes projects to address health disparities in pregnancy.

UI campus faculty, staff, and students gathered on campus Monday during the visit and participated in an open forum at the Medical Education Research Facility.

A second candidate for the search will visit the following week May 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.