Second man arrested in connection to Iowa City shooting that injured one

In a press release published Thursday morning, police announced that Marquel Poole, 22, has been arrested for his role in the May 13 shooting on North Gilbert Street and Iowa Avenue.

The Iowa City Police Department announced that a second man has been arrested for the May 13 shooting near the intersection of North Gilbert Street and Iowa Avenue.

In a press release Thursday, police announced that Marquel Poole, 22, of West Des Moines, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Poole was charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a felon.

Poole’s arrest marks the second arrest made this week by police in regard to the shooting on May 13. On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested Iowa City man Alexander Voudhivong, 22, who received six charges.

Police charged Voudhivong with:

Willful injury causing serious injury

Reckless use of a firearm

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Going armed with intent

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Assault while participating in a felony

According to court documents, Poole was seen on video giving a gun to Voudhivong. Voudhivong used this gun to shoot and severely injure one man.

Court documents also show that Poole had his first appearance in court on Thursday and is currently held in jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Voudhivong had his first court appearance on Tuesday and is currently held on a $165,000 cash bond.

The arrest comes after a shooting on May 13, in which one man was seriously injured. Before the shooting, HawkAlerts sent to the University of Iowa community wrote that two men with guns had been seen in the area of Iowa Avenue and North Gilbert Street.

More alerts followed stating that gunshots had been heard and that police believed the incident to be isolated. A Twitter post from UI Police Department was the first indication of a man being injured in the shooting.

On Sunday morning, police released a statement that stated police were called to the 300 block of Iowa Avenue near a parking ramp at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after nearby officers reported hearing gunshots.

Here they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, who was treated by first responders before being taken to a nearby hospital by the Johnson County Ambulance Service. The release concluded by stating that a suspect in the shooting was seen fleeing the area on foot with other people who were involved in an altercation that happened before the shooting.

According to today’s release, the police are continuing their investigation into Saturday’s shooting, and ask any members of the public with information or footage of the shooting to come forward.