Iowa City Police make arrest following Saturday night shooting

Police announced Tuesday that Alexander Voudhivong of Iowa City was arrested in connection to the shooting, and faces six charges.

According to a press release, police arrested Alexander Voudhivong, 22, of Iowa City, concerning the shooting. He was charged with:

Willful injury causing serious injury

Reckless use of a firearm

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Going armed with intent

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Assault while participating in a felony

The arrest comes after the shooting on Saturday which left one man injured. At around 11:54 p.m. that day, several HawkAlerts were sent to the University of Iowa community stating that two men had been seen carrying guns on Iowa Avenue and North Gilbert Street.

A HawkAlert at 12:02 a.m. on Sunday read that gunshots had been heard in the area. Around the same time, an update came from the UI Police Department Twitter account stating that two victims were identified in the area.

Later on Sunday, ICPD released a statement about the shooting. The statement explained that police had responded to the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and North Gilbert Street at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after nearby officers heard gunshots.

It also stated that police had received calls about an injured man, who was found by police with gunshots. The man was treated by first responders before being taken to a local hospital by the Johnson County Ambulance Service to be treated for serious injuries. The press release contained no mention of a second injured individual.

The release concluded by stating that a suspect in the shooting was seen fleeing the area on foot with other people who were involved in an altercation that happened before the shooting.

According to Tuesday’s press release, the incident remains under investigation and the police anticipate more arrests. Police ask anyone in the public with information to come forward. Police also ask anyone with security cameras in the area to review their footage and contact the police if the footage shows anything related to the shooting.