Iowa City Police continue investigation of shooting early Sunday morning

Two men with guns were spotted near Iowa Ave. and N. Gilbert Street before gunshots were heard Sunday morning, with police confirming at least one victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Iowa City Police Department is looking for two men with guns after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 11:54 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, a HawkAlert was sent to the University of Iowa community stating that two men had been spotted carrying guns on Iowa Ave. and N. Gilbert Street. A second alert came at 12:02 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, which read that gunshots had been heard in the area.

Around the same time, an update came from the UI Police Department Twitter account saying that two victims had been identified in the area.

A final HawkAlert, sent at 1:15 a.m. stated the police presume the incident to be isolated but were advising the public to avoid the area while ICPD officers investigated.

ICPD released a statement regarding the situation in the hours since the shooting. According to the release, police had responded to the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Ave. and N. Gilbert Street at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after nearby officers heard gunshots.

It also stated that police had received calls that one man had been injured in the incident. The person was subsequently found with gunshot wounds and was treated by first responders before the Johnson County Ambulance Service took the individual to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The statement makes no mention of a second injured individual.

The release concludes by stating that a suspect in the shooting was seen fleeing the area on foot with other people who were involved in an altercation that happened before the shooting.

ICPD is continuing to investigate the incident and is asking that anyone with information related to the shooting report it to the police.