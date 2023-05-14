Two victims confirmed after men spotted with guns, shots fired Sunday morning

The men were seen near Iowa Ave. and N. Gilbert Street and gunshots were heard, with police responding to the scene and advising the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Two victims have been confirmed after two men were spotted with guns and shots were fired near the corner of Iowa Ave. and N. Gilbert Street early Sunday morning.

The University of Iowa Police Department stated via Twitter that two victims had been confirmed in the incident. Police are continuing to search the area, and the UI Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident report it to the Iowa City Police Department.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

A HawkAlert was sent out to the UI community at 11:54 p.m. Saturday stating there were two men with guns in the area. A second alert was sent at 12:02 a.m. Sunday and confirmed that gunshots were heard in the area.

The most recent HawkAlert, sent at 1:15 a.m., states that the police presume the incident to be isolated, but still are advising the public to avoid the area while Iowa City Police Department officers investigate.

Kate Perez contributed to this report.