Photos: Iowa softball vs. Rutgers

Iowa softball faced off against Rutgers at the Bob Pearl softball field in Iowa City on Friday. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Hawkeyes 5-3.

Rutgers got off to an early lead scoring three runs in the first three innings and bringing it home in the fourth with a double to center.

Iowa’s Denali Loecker lead the team bringing in all three of the team’s runs, one in the third inning, and two in the sixth with a home run hit to centerfield.

Friday’s game was the first of two games between the two at Iowa over The weekend. Iowa and Rutgers are set to face off again on Saturday.