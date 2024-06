Candidates from around Johnson County gathered to watch as results came in for the 2024 primary election on Tuesday. Nominees Mandi Remington, Rod Sullivan, and Lisa Green-Douglass earned the democratic nominations for Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Royceann Porter lost her previous seat and Mandi Remington is the only challenger to win the nomination this year.

Gallery • 15 Photos Isabella Tisdale Staci Porter interacts with Samir Miller during a watch party for Royceann Porter at Royceann Soul Food in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Royceann placed fourth, losing her previous seat and chance at reelection for the board of supervisors.