Photos: Iowa opens new wrestling facility

Fans and donors gathered to celebrate the ceremonial opening of the University of Iowa’s new Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday.

The ceremony opened with words from featured speakers, including Associate Vice President and Assistant Athletics Director Kevin Collins, UI President Barbara J. Wilson, Director of Athletics Beth Goetz, UI Men’s Wrestling Head Coach Tom Brands, and UI Women’s wrestling student-athlete Nyla Valencia.

Gallery • 17 Photos Ethan McLaughlin/The Daily Iowan University of Iowa Director of Athletics Beth Goetz speaks to those in attendance during the dedication ceremony for the University of Iowa’s Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Following the cutting of the ribbon, those in attendance were allowed to take self guided tours of the facility. After being greeted with refreshments in the Hall of Champions, attendees flowed through the lounges and offices of the first floor. A descending flight of stairs opens up to the wrestling mats and weight room. The lower level also offers locker rooms, and recovery rooms. The facilities lowest level features an underground tunnel leading directly into Carver-Hawkeye Arena.