Photos: 2023 Drake Relays – day three

The 113th Drake Relays concluded at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday. Minnesota State took home both the men’s and women’s team titles.

Competition was spread across high school, college and professional levels.

In the women’s 1500-meter invitational, Lululemon’s Nikki Hiltz won with a time of 4:09.02. Earlier in the week, Hiltz ran the Drake Relays Grand Blue Mile and was the first non-binary person to win.

Iowa had top-five finishes by their distance medley team finishing fifth with a time of 9:59.14. Individual top finishers included Jade Hunter in high jump with a 5-6 fifth place finish, Amber Aesoph in the 800-meter run finishing third with a time of 2:08.93 and Amanda Howe finished second in the hammer throw with a throw of 209-0.

The Hawkeyes will take the track again at the Dr. Tucker Open in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday, May 6, 2023.