Competition continued on day two of the 2023 Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday. Athletes ranged from high school, college and professional levels.

Iowa’s Kat Moody, Jordan Johnson, Max Murphy and Elijah Barnes placed in the top five in at least one of their events.

Moody placed first in shot-put with a throw of 54-0 and second in discus with a throw of 175-10.

The final day of the Dark Relays will start Saturday at 8:00 a.m.