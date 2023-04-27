Photos: Iowa softball vs. Iowa State

The Iowa State softball team defeated Iowa, 7-4, at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes scored twice in the first inning, once in the sixth, and the seventh.

The Cyclones scored three in the third inning, one in the fifth, and three in the sixth.

Iowa Pitcher Breanna Vasquez had her 400th career strikeout during this game. Utility player Sammy Diaz led Iowa in hits with two.

Iowa State outfielder Milaysia Ochoa completed two home runs allowing catcher Natalie Wellet and infielder Alesia Ranches to score as well. Outfielders Milaysia Ochoa and Angelina Allen and infielder Alesia Ranches led Iowa State with two hits each.

Iowa will play Rutgers next at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Friday, April 28, at 5:00 P.M. It will be a mental health awareness game.