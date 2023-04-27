Photos: 2023 Drake Relays – day one

Athletes competed on day one of the 2023 Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday, April 27.

The competition consisted of the high school and college distance carnival as well as some high school and elite class field events.

Out of Iowa’s distance crew, two placed in the top five. Nick Trattner finished third in the 1500-meter run with a time of 3:47.96 and Madeline Block finished fourth in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 35:45.92.

The second day of the Drake Relays will resume on Friday at 8:30 a.m.