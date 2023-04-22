Body believed to be Cristian Martinez found in Iowa River

A body was recovered near the east bank of the Iowa River on Saturday afternoon.

A missing persons poster is seen on the corner of South Gilbert and South Linn streets in Iowa City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. 20 year old Cris Martinez was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Law enforcement recovered a body from the Iowa River Saturday afternoon, which is believed to be Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine who went missing last week.

Martinez was last seen on April 15 at around 1 a.m. in a surveillance video near the Iowa River.

A couple near the east bank of the Iowa River reported that they thought there was a body in the water at around 12:04 p.m., Iowa City police reported. The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to “positively identify” the recovered body.

Iowa City police and community groups recently expanded the search for Martinez by looking in local bodies of water, obtaining surveillance footage of the area, and checking Martinez’s phone and bank activity.

Jerry Martinez, Cristian Martinez’s brother, told The Daily Iowan on Tuesday at a candlelit vigil with over 100 people in attendance that his brother was a hardworking individual who always helped others.