Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms body found identified as missing University of Iowa student, David Le

The Johnson County Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday morning that a body found in the Iowa River Wednesday is missing University of Iowa mechanical-engineering student David Le.

Information regarding the final autopsy results, including cause and manner of death will not be available for a few weeks, according to a press release from Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel.

The death of Le is not reported as suspicious and foul play was not suspected, read the release.

As previously reported in The Daily Iowan, Le’s body was found at approximately 1:06 p.m. on Tuesday, near 4745 Sand Rd. SE, near Hills, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The Johnson County Medical Examiner transported the body to the UI Hospitals and Clinics for an autopsy and positive identification.

An ID belonging to Le was found with the body, according to the release.

The search for Le has been ongoing since his disappearance on Nov. 14, as previously reported by the DI.

The UI Police Department requested help from the sheriff’s office on Nov. 14 to locate a student who may have jumped into the river.

Johnson County authorities previously shared that a backpack containing personal property of Le’s was found on a bridge, as well as he was reported absent from class that day.

Search efforts for Le were suspended on Nov. 18, but before then, the efforts included dragging the river, and sending in county divers and cadaver dogs, the DI previously reported.