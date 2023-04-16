Iowa City police searching for missing 20-year-old

Cristian Martinez, a 20-year-old from Muscatine, Iowa, is missing after visiting Iowa City. Martinez was last seen in the alley behind the Iowa City bar Bardot.

A missing persons poster is seen on the corner of South Gilbert and South Linn street in Iowa City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. 20 year old, Cris Martinez was last seen on South Gilbert street around 1 A.M. Saturday, April 15.

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the help of the public in finding a 20-year-old who went missing this past weekend in Iowa City.

Cristian Martinez from Muscatine, Iowa, has been missing since the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to a tweet from Iowa City Public Safety, Martinez was last seen around 1 a.m. near 347 S. Gilbert St. in the alley behind Bardot bar in Iowa City.

Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine. Martinez was reported missing to police on Saturday, April 15. pic.twitter.com/0xvLgLDxOi — Iowa City Public Safety (@ICPublicSafety) April 16, 2023

The tweet states that Martinez’s phone had died earlier that evening, and he was unable to be reached by those attempting to contact him.

Additionally, the Iowa City Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact the department at 319-356-5275.