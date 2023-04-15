Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Rutgers

Cody Blissett, Photojournalist
April 15, 2023

No. 58 Iowa’s tennis team defeated the unranked Rutgers, 4-2, at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreational Complex on Friday, April 14.

The Hawkeyes won two out of three of their doubles matches against the Scarlet Knights. Iowa’s Barbora Pokorna and Pia Kranholdt won their doubles match together and both of their singles matches. Iowa’s ViIpasha Mehra and Samantha Mannix won their doubles match together but lost in both of their singles matches. 

The Iowa tennis team will face the Maryland Terrapins in Iowa City on Sunday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m.

