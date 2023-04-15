Photos: Iowa softball vs. Maryland

Iowa softball team was defeated by Maryland, 5-2 and 2-0, during a doubleheader at Pearl field in Iowa City on Friday evening. Maryland leads Iowa in the series with one game remaining. Iowa players wore pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

During the first game, the Hawkeyes scored 1 in the second and 1 in the seventh and the Terrapins scoring 2 in the third, 1 in the fifth, and 1 in the seventh giving them the lead over Iowa. For the Hawkeyes, infielder Denali Loecker and utility player Sammy Diaz leading the team in hits and outfielder Jaeda McFarland leading in hits for Maryland.

In the second game, the Terrapins scored 1 in the fourth and 1 in the fifth, giving them the lead over the Hawkeyes until the end of the game. Outfielder Nia Carter and infielder Brylee Klosterman lead the Iowa in hits and catcher Kiley Goff and outfielder Kamryn Davis lead for Maryland.

The Hawkeyes will play the Terrapins again in their final game of the series on Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 P.M. at Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Tomorrows game be a salute to service to recognize those who have served.