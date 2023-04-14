Photos: Iowa Women’s Basketball Celebration

Thousands of Iowa fans gathered in front of the Old Capital for the Iowa Women’s Basketball Celebration on Friday.

The Iowa women’s Basketball Team made their first Final Four appearance since 1993 and appeared in the National Championship for the first time in program history. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague declared April 14 to be Iowa Women’s Basketball Team Day.

“The athletic performance and leadership and spirit of the women’s basketball team has contributed to the growth of the fanbase, and Iowa Athletics brought joy to thousands of fans and has become a point of civic pride in the Iowa City community and beyond,” Teague said.