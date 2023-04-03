Photos: 2023 NCAA women’s national championship – No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU

No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball fell to No. 3 LSU in the NCAA National Championship Game, 102-85, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes were down 17 points at the end of the second quarter. LSU forward Angel Reese scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds, and five assists. LSU guard Jasmine Carson scored 22 points in her 22 minutes of play.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scored 30 points, eight assist, and two points. Iowa center Monika Czinano fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.