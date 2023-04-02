Photos: Iowa softball vs. Northwestern game three

Iowa softball played a doubleheader against Northwestern to round out a series of three games at the Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Sunday. The Wildcats took the first game of Sundays doubleheader, beating the Hawkeyes 5-0, but fell in the second with the Hawkeyes winning 6-5.

In the first game of the day, Iowa trailed by one run at the third inning and was not able to catch up, giving up four runs in the seventh inning. Northwestern ended with six hits while Iowa trailed with three.

The Hawkeyes came out strong in game two with two runs in the first inning, but still could not keep up with Northwestern at the plate with the Wildcats taking eight hits and the Hawkeyes taking seven.

At the end of the three game series, Northwestern came out on top winning the first two games before giving up the last game with one run in the Bottom of the seventh inning.

The Hawkeyes will face off next against the Drake Bulldogs in Des Moines Tuesday, April 4, 2023.