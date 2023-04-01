Photos: Trans Day of Visibility March

Around 200 people gathered at the Old Capitol in Iowa City on Saturday to protest anti-trans legislation.

The protest was initially held on Friday, but was moved to Saturday due to the extreme weather.

Chalk portraits and messages were drawn on the sidewalks along the Pentacrest. “Trans rights are human rights,” read one of the messages. “ENBY kids matter,” read another one. The protestors marched from the Old Capitol to the Westly Foundation on North Dubuque street. The gathering and march lasted about two hours before attendees dispersed.