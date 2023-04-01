Photos: Iowa softball Northwestern

Iowa softball played their first of three games against the Northwestern Wildcats for the weekend at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Saturday. Iowa fell to Northwestern 3-8.

Iowa’s utility player Sammy Diaz doubled down the right field line in the fourth inning, helping teammate Rylie Moss to tie up the game 1-1. Diaz ended the game with two hits and Iowa shortstop Tory Bennett also ended with two hits.

Northwestern ended with a total of eleven hits while Iowa trailed with eight hits.

Northwestern pitcher Danielle Williams ended with nine strike outs and Iowa pitcher Breanna Vasquez ended with ten strike outs.

The Hawkeyes will face the Northwestern Wildcats again in Iowa City, on April 2 for a double header at Bob Pearl Softball Field.