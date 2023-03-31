Photos: Trans Day of Visibility

Demonstrators gathered to raise awareness on transgender discrimination at the Old Capitol in Iowa City for the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, 2023. The event is sponsored by the Today You, Tomorrow Me mutual aid group founded by Meg Wyman.

“There are so much persecution at the trans community going on here today. This is something that we are going to look back on in history and people need to take a stand. And I know that I need to show up, try and make an effort to protect this community as much as I can,” Wyman said.