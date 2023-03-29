Photos: Mike Pence in Coralville

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center to speak at an event hosted by the Johnson Country Republicans of Iowa in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday evening.

When asked for comment regarding his performance singing the national anthem before Pence took the stage, the treasurer of the University of Iowa College Republicans, Kyle Clare, said, “It was a big honor to sing our country’s anthem for our former vice president.”

“The most patriotic, faith-filled, generous, freedom-loving people in the history of the world,” Pence said in reference to republican voters.