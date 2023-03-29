Photos: Mike Pence in Coralville

Avi Lapchick, Photojournalist
March 29, 2023

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center to speak at an event hosted by the Johnson Country Republicans of Iowa in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday evening. 

When asked for comment regarding his performance singing the national anthem before Pence took the stage, the treasurer of the University of Iowa College Republicans, Kyle Clare, said, “It was a big honor to sing our country’s anthem for our former vice president.”

“The most patriotic, faith-filled, generous, freedom-loving people in the history of the world,” Pence said in reference to republican voters.

 

2023_03_29_PenceAtIowa_AL0001
Gallery|14 Photos
Avi Lapchick
Former United States Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday evening. This event was hosted by the Johnson Country Republicans of Iowa.
Facebook Comments