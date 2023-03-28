Photos: Iowa softball vs. Nebraska

Iowa softball opened the season with a doubleheader against Nebraska at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Tuesday. Iowa won the first game, 4-2, while Nebraska won the second match, 3-9.

Iowa’s left field Brylee Klosterman ended the second game with three hits while Nebraska’s center field Brooke Andrews ended with four hits.

Nebraska pitcher Courtney Wallace and Iowa pitcher Denali Loecker both ended with a total of four strikeouts.

The Hawkeyes will face the Northwestern Wildcats in Iowa City, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 31 through April 2 at Bob Pearl Softball Field.