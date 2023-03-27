Photos: 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight – Iowa vs. Louisville

The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the fifth-seeded Louisville Cardinals, 97-83, in an NCAA women’s Elite Eight game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, on Sunday. Iowa will make its first trip to the Final Four for the first time since 1993.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was dominant and recorded a triple-double, the 19th in tournament history. She scored 41 points, collected 10 rebounds, and collected 12 assists.

“I love to play this game.” Clark said. “I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl. I’ve always wanted to take a team to the Final Four and be in these moments and have confetti fall down on me.

Iowa wins the Seattle 4 regional trophy and will advance to the Final Four to face the winner of South Carolina-Maryland on Friday.