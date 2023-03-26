Photos: Iowa women’s tennis vs. Nebraska

Iowa women’s tennis defeat Nebraska, 4-1, at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreational Complex on Saturday.

Nebraska defeated Iowa in doubles matches winning 2 of 3 against the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes made up for this in their singles matches by shutting out Nebraska and winning 4 back to back. Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt, Samantha Mannix, Vipasha Mehra, and Barbora Pokorna won their singles matches.

Iowa’s women’s tennis team will face the Purdue Boilermakers in Iowa City, on Friday, March 31, at 1:00 p.m.