Photos: Protest against proposed child labor bill

Over 40 community members gather in the Iowa City pedestrian mall for the “Our Kids Are Not For Sale” protest against Iowa’s proposal to roll back child labor laws on Saturday.

The protest was hosted by The Iowa City Federation of Labor, a group representing the interests of working people at the state and local level.

Speakers discussed the impact reducing child labor law could have on Iowa City children, chanting “No more bosses tricks and lies nows the time to organize!” with protesters.